AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New $153,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAPR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth approximately $9,058,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S during the second quarter worth approximately $2,325,000.

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

