AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 279 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.