AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 612 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after buying an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after buying an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after buying an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,760,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

NYSE ES opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

