AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after buying an additional 294,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 118,661 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMA opened at $82.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.68.

