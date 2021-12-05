Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,404.00.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

