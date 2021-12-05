Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Get Agrify alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGFY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $13.50 on Friday. Agrify has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 384,282 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrify in the third quarter valued at $4,841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,865 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Agrify by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 168,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agrify (AGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.