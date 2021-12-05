AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $342,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 7,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 172.0% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 238,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

