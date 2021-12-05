AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $816.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.