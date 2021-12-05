AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $60.88 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.