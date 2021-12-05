AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

IJT stock opened at $131.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.49 and a one year high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

