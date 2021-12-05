AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 776.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

ZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.32.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

