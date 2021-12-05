Alaska Permanent Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

