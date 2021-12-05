Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 5,399 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

SCHP stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

