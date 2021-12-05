Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 8,457 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $58,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.