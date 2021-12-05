Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.77 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 78,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 161,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLIQ shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alcanna from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital restated a “tender” rating on shares of Alcanna in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$251.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.36.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.