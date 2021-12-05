Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $400.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 412,862 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

