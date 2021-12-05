Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $400.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 412,862 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
