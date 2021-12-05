Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

