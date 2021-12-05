Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alexander’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE ALX opened at $257.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.63. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.35%.

About Alexander's

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

