All Sports Price Down 43.3% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $5.45 million and $747,401.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00222146 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.