Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.40

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $74.40 and last traded at $74.40, with a volume of 214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.33.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 126,086 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,078,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 383.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 983,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 161,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

