Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Major Shareholder Buys $881,906.40 in Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 489,948 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $881,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Knighted Pastures Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 173,979 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $325,340.73.

On Monday, November 1st, Knighted Pastures Llc bought 64,464 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $117,969.12.

Shares of AESE opened at $1.91 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

