Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Update

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

