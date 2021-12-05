Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock opened at $2,850.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,866.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,733.30. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.