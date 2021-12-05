Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 847.5% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,417.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.