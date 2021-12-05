Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $225.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.14.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -233.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ambarella by 48.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Ambarella by 83.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

