Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.