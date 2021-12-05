AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AMCON Distributing stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.01. 1,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.66.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 0.56% of AMCON Distributing worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

