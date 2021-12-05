Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Purchases $141,250.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.62 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMED. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.