American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $496,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in American International Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in American International Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

