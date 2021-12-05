American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

