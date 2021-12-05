American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $171.00.

AWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.85. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.