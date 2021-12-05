Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $76,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

