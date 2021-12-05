Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average is $225.31. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

