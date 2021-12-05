AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Up 79.2% Over Last Week

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 102.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $48,762.71 and $24.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,277.96 or 0.99461880 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00050442 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.00269049 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.50 or 0.00431602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00193415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The Reddit community for AmsterdamCoin is https://reddit.com/r/AmsterdamCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amsterdam Coin, AMS, aims to be the cryptocurrency for Amsterdam using a ToR client to obfuscate transactions. The coin is a quark based algo with a proof of work element lasting 840000 blocks with a block reward of 10 AMS per block. The block time is 60 seconds and the proof of stake has an 8% reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

