Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Update

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS ANXGF opened at $0.55 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

