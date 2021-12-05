Analysts Anticipate Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.85. 366,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,022. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

