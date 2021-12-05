Analysts Anticipate Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.00 million. Expro Group reported sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

XPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.29.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.