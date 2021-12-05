Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $12.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.38 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $46.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.88 billion to $47.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.78 billion to $49.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,289,000 after buying an additional 316,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. 4,086,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $43.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

