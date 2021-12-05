Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,483,500. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 485.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 169,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.53. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

