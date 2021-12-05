Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

NOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 385,391 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 28.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

