Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $465.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $424.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.17. 2,397,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

