Analysts Anticipate Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $28.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.77 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $16.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $107.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.24 billion to $107.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.01 billion to $118.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.71. 4,133,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 83.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

