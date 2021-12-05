Analysts Expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Artelo Biosciences’ earnings. Artelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Artelo Biosciences.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARTL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

ARTL opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

