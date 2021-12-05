Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.33. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 804.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 61,408 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $3,588,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 27,577,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,652,050. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.