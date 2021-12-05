Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $1.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 480,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,066,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.