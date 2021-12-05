Analysts Offer Predictions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

