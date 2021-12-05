Analysts Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT at $91.50

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

AAWW traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,057 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

