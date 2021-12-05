Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price at $370.98

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.