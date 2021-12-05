Analysts Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $67.15

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

Get Confluent alerts:

In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $64,528,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,672 shares of company stock valued at $106,784,299.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. 4,256,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,719. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.