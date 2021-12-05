Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $13.85

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 718,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.81. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

