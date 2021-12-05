Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $13.85

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.23.
A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
